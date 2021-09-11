YM Bichi: Three years of improved intels, professionalism, welfare

It is a given that great nations of the world draw meaning and strength from the functionality and virility of their institutions which, in turn, ensure their continuous competitiveness, growth, and existence. What is even more fundamental, is the fact that the processes and procedures that characterise these institutions, are neither remote-controlled, nor autopiloted – they are directed and overseen by men. More importantly, however, is the fact that the selection and appointment of the ‘drivers’ of the institutions, is never a happenstance, but a product of wisdom anchored on circumspection.

Again, while some nations enjoy the luxury of homogeneity, others do not, as they are bogged down by such peculiarities as ethnicity, religious beliefs, cultural diversity, linguistic variations, climate and the like. In administering complex societies such as Nigeria, there is the tendency of leaders falling prey to the aforementioned fault lines which, more often than not, cause an elevation of mediocrity over and above meritocracy. In recognition of these encumbrances, therefore, only men imbued with the capacity and capability to turn a deaf ear to sentiments are thrown up to deliver the goods of the time.

It is safe to say that President Muhammadu Buhari discharged that burden when, on September 13, 2018, he ‘recalled’ from retirement the spymaster himself, Alh. Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fdc), to lead the Department of State Services (DSS). This development came at a time that many analysts described as the lowest in the history of the secret service – Nigeria’s CIA, if you like – and seemingly so. The appointment of Bichi, who is fondly referred to as the “Reinventor” by officers and personnel, came less than two months after an embarrassing incident at the National Assembly – the nucleus of democracy. Not a few watchers of events at the time applauded Alh. Bichi’s appointment as a timely move to restore the glory of the Service, which was literally breaking under the weight of public opprobrium and odium. The public outcry reached a crescendo on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, when hooded personnel of the State Security Service invaded the National Assembly, to prevent lawmakers from accessing the hallowed chambers.

The world had watched the event, which was like a scene from a horror movie, with bowed heads, amid trepidation. That miscalculation, no doubt, will definitely remain a sore point in the political history of the Nigerian State. In the face of this, was the disturbing manpower gap that stared the Service in the face, especially at the lower cadre, with attendant effect on operational and other activities of the foremost domestic intelligence agency of the country. In choosing Bichi (fdc), President Buhari may have paid heed to the eternal words of the 19th century American essayist and philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said: “If a man can write a better book, preach a better sermon, or make a better mousetrap than his neighbour, though he build his house in the woods, the world will make a beaten path to his door.”

Being a man that knows his onions, the strategic thinker hit the ground running, by instigating a guided reorganisation in the areas of operations as well as intelligence gathering, administration, human capital and infrastructural development, and the like.

He achieved this with his carefully- assembled management team, upon recognition of the role motivation plays in organisational setting. Conscious of the less than salutory events of the not-too-distant past, the Bichi-led management team elected to prioritise attitudinal change in the organisation, and among officers and personnel, with special focus on reorganisation and redirection. To give vent to this, the Kano-born spymaster immediately approved massive promotion of deserving personnel for that subsisting year, while also granting special promotion for personnel, who had remained on the same ranks for a period exceeding the minimum. Not done, the achiever gave approval for conversion exercise for Guards, as well as the immediate implementation of the Service’s harmonised salary structure. Also standing to his credit, is the upgrading of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), to the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), through the instrumentality of the Establishment Act (2019). That singular development has brought the NISS at par with policy formulating institutes like the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and the National Defence College (NDC). As expected, the spymaster has continued to underscore the importance of training and retraining of personnel, in the face of the dynamics of society.

This can be seen in the continuous participation of personnel in several training programmes at home and abroad. This is complemented by the huge investment in procurement of operational vehicles, technical equipment, and platforms. Worried by the security challenges, occasioned by terrorism/ insurgency, banditry, herdsmen/ farmers clashes, cybercrime among others, the Bichi-led management has continued to refocus and re-evaluate operations, thereby making them more intelligence and knowledge-driven.

That informs the reason priority is being given to acquisition of critical, actionable and relevant intelligence, with the capacity to help in confronting what appears as daunting security challenges facing the country. The sterling performance of Alh. Bichi, gained the attestation of a retired State Director of the Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, as well as a former Assistant Director (Intelligence and Operations), Mr. Dennis Amachree. Hear Ejiofor: “In terms of professionalism and intelligence gathering, he has done very well.

This is because, that is the statutory function on which the SSS operate. But where the problem actually lies is the implementation of intelligence and policies of government that at times you see it’s politicised and you think the SSS is not working. But in terms of intelligence gathering and professionalism, yes, I think he has done very well, and he needs to be acknowledged too. I score him high on intelligence gathering. In a seeming alignment, Amachree has this to say: “He is a gentle man, who has come to take the reins of the organization at a very difficult time like this.

He has done very well, especially in motivating the staff members. This is because, in a place like this, to get the ultimate result or ultimate production from the staff, you have to boost their morale and he has succeeded in boosting their morale.

“He has done so many things even for pensioners, so he has done very well, and of course, he has been able to procure some new equipment for the intelligence and Technical teams, to enhance their job. So, I think personally, he is a blessing to the Service”.

At this time in the history of our nation – Nigeria – citizens must make conscious efforts to appreciate the untiring efforts of the Bichi-led DSS to up the intelligence gathering game, which has continued to nip threats to national security, public safety, as well as general order in the bud.

Richard Ikem, a retired DSS operative, researcher and public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja

Like this: Like Loading...