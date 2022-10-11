Metro & Crime

Yobe: APC Youth Leader donates food items, N2m to flood-ravaged communities

Following the challenge of flooding in parts of Yobe State, the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel, has visited Tarumwa Local Government Area and donated food items, relief materials and the sum of two million naira to victims of flood in the LGA.

Israel who made the donation when he visited the council in the company of other young stakeholders of the party, including Abubakar Mai Mala Buni, the son of the state governor, Bashir Ahmad el-Rufai, son of Kaduna State Governor, the APC State Youth Leader, the leadership of the Buni Youth Network, among others.

Also present were the Executive Secretary of the state chapter of SEMA, PA on Domestic Duties to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the General Manager of Yorota, NEDC representative, and other members of the government and youth representatives.

The donation, according to Hon. Israel, was made in the name of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu.

He said it was a demonstration of the APC’s peoplecentered and empathetic style of leadership such that natural and environmental disasters are managed with the deserved urgency and due focus on ensuring that victims are not only provided with needed relief items, but supported to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the incident.

“This donation of N2m and other food and relief items is made on behalf of our leader and the next President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

It is a continuation of his decades-long outreach to all Nigerians, especially those in need of support to overcome a disaster such as the flood witnessed in this LGA.

 

“I must also commend Governor Mai Mala Buni, the honorable Minister Abubakar Aliyu, the state chapter of SEMA, and all other relevant agencies for the hard and diligent work they have and continue to put in to curb the losses arising from the incident, provide succour to victims, and avert future occurrence

 

