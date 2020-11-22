Yobe indigene shines at world Chemistry competition, wins $.4m

Yobe State indigene Umar Usman Dagon, who represented Nigeria at the World Chemistry Competition, came second in the competition which featured the best.

Dagon, a native of Gashua took part in the “Imaginechemistry” competition and made it to the top five that appeared in the final round.

He eventually made it to the second position, winning the sum of 400,000 dollars. Dagona studied NCE chemistry at Yobe State Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua town, Yobe.

Unlike many brilliant Nigerian students who have made honors in universities in Nigeria but got little or no reward from Nigerian government, Dagona’s future is already set in motion to achieve anything he puts his mind to.

