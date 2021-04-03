News

Yobe: Lawan donates N8m to victims of market fire disaster

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday donated the sum of N8 million to victims of the Yan harawa market fire disaster. The Senate President made the donation, when he paid a visit to the market in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State. Lawan, during the visit, appealed to the leaders of Yan Harawa market association to ensure that all victims of the fire incident benefit equally from monetary donations irrespective of party affiliation. He also assured that the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would support victims of the fire incident.

“I hereby donate the sum of N8 million naira. Please, it should be shared equally to all victims affected by the market fire disaster. “Whatever donations you receive, make sure they are shared to all those who are affected irrespective of whatever political party they belong to. “I pray that may we continue to experience peace in this zone, and also in Yobe State and Nigeria,” the Senate President said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sedentary lifestyle increases risk for cancer mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, United States (US) said the total amount of time that people spend sitting was associated with a higher risk of death from cancer. These are the findings of their study published in ‘JAMA Oncology’. To this end, they said replacing some of the […]
News

Yemi Osinbajo celebrates better half, Dolapo on birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect.   Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s […]
News Top Stories

Graft war: Nigeria may lose $5.6bn over OPL 245 scam, HEDA warns

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…urges FG not to succumb to IOCs, corrupt politicians Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Federal Government to properly pursue the case of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Nigeria’s largest oil field, where Nigeria was said to have been deprived of $5.6bn. This is as the organisation warned that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica