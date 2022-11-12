Yobe North: Court reserves judgement on case challenging Machina’s recognition

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging a decision of the Federal High Court in Yobe which affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as Senatorial candidate for Yobe North. A three-member panel headed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, made this submission after all parties in the suit argued and adopted their processes.

The APC had approached the appellate court seeking to set aside the judgment of Justice Fadima Aminu, insisting Ahmad Lawan is the authentic senatorial candidate for Yobe North. Counsel to Lawan, Shuaib Aruwa (SAN), said the Yobe Senatorial primary of May 28 where Machina emerged was conducted by the Yobe Chapter of APC and not by the National Working Committee. He argued further that the other primary held on 9 June was conducted by the APC NWC, and as such has the blessings of the party. Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), Counsel to Machina, had earlier told the Court that the appellant’s reply brief is the same as the original brief with nothing different. The appellate court subsequently adjourned the matter till a date that will be announced to all parties involved in the suit.

