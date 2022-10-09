News Top Stories

Yobe North: I insist, no plans to appeal judgement –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied an alleged plan to appeal the court judgement, which disqualified him from contesting Yobe North Senatorial election come 2023.

The denial was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

The statement said that there was a report being circulated by one of the nation’s frontline online channel, with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 Senatorial election in Yobe North.

It noted further that the report claimed that the President of the Senate made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State, which voided his candidature for the election.

The statement stressed that Lawan had no intention to appeal against the court judgement, describing the report as utter falsehood and another fabrication by the media platform circulating the news.

The statement reads: “We have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.
“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State, which voided his candidature for the election.
“The report is utter falsehood. It is just another fabrication by the discredited habitual purveyor of fake and malicious news. For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement.

“If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President. The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his words.

“We therefore urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake report nothing other than the contempt it deserves.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki greets Muslims, urges prayers for 2023 general elections

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Obaseki, in a statement, urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections. He said, “I congratulate […]
News

Be wealth creators not parasites, UniAbuja charges 4,311 matriculants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The University of Abuja has challenged its newly matriculated 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, to attain entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their studies. Vice-Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah who gave the charge during the institution’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, […]
News

APC, PDP trade words over violent clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the violent clash that occurred between youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, both parties have accused each other of masterminding the attack.   According to the ruling APC, suspected thugs of the opposition, PDP had placed the state capital under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica