Yobe North: I insist, no plans to appeal judgement –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied an alleged plan to appeal the court judgement, which disqualified him from contesting Yobe North Senatorial election come 2023.

The denial was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

The statement said that there was a report being circulated by one of the nation’s frontline online channel, with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 Senatorial election in Yobe North.

It noted further that the report claimed that the President of the Senate made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State, which voided his candidature for the election.

The statement stressed that Lawan had no intention to appeal against the court judgement, describing the report as utter falsehood and another fabrication by the media platform circulating the news.

The statement reads: “We have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State, which voided his candidature for the election.

“The report is utter falsehood. It is just another fabrication by the discredited habitual purveyor of fake and malicious news. For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement.

“If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President. The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his words.

“We therefore urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake report nothing other than the contempt it deserves.”

