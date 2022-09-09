Yobe North: INEC directs lawyers to align position with monitoring team

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to instruct its lawyers handling the case involving the Yobe North senatorial primary to align the position of the commission with the report submitted by the monitoring team. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, also disclosed that the commission would review its quality assurance protocols. It noted that it would, “include the preview by appropriate ranking officials of all processes filed on its behalf to ascertain their correctness in all material particulars with all reports and all information at its disposal before their presentation so that a situation like this is not repeated.” Okoye stated that INEC’s attention has been drawn to a counter affidavit “purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu judicial division relating to the Yobe North senatorial district primary election.

