Yobe North: INEC directs lawyers to align position with monitoring team

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to instruct its lawyers handling the case involving the Yobe North senatorial primary to align the position of the commission with the report submitted by the monitoring team. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, also disclosed that the commission would review its quality assurance protocols. It noted that it would, “include the preview by appropriate ranking officials of all processes filed on its behalf to ascertain their correctness in all material particulars with all reports and all information at its disposal before their presentation so that a situation like this is not repeated.” Okoye stated that INEC’s attention has been drawn to a counter affidavit “purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu judicial division relating to the Yobe North senatorial district primary election.
Related Articles
Osun declares Monday public holiday for Isese Festival
Osun State government has declared Monday, August 22, a work free day to mark this year’s Isese Day. A statement on Friday signed by the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Olalekan Badmus, urged the celebrants to be security conscious in the course of celebrating the festival. According to Badmus, the declaration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Makinde commissions upgraded Agbami isolation centre
O yo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, commissioned the upgraded Agbami Isolation Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, declaring that health workers will continue to receive strong support in the fight against coronavirus in the state. The Governor, who was accompanied on the trip to Agbami by his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, and other […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cleric counsels against breaking up Nigeria
The General Overseer of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (PSBM) Odo Egbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Pastor Sunday Dare Iyunade, has counselled against any of the region attempting a break away from Nigeria, saying that such move will not bode well as it is not sanctioned by God. The cleric stated that God has warned against […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)