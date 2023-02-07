News Top Stories

Yobe North: Supreme Court affirms Lawan as APC senatorial candidate

The Supreme Court yesterday in a split judgment of three to two affirmed the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Yobe North senatorial poll. The apex court in the majority judgment voided and set aside the judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal af-firming Bashir Machina as the ruling party’s candidate for the Yobe North senatorial election, having won the May 28, 2022 primary. The ground of voiding the two earlier judgments by the Supreme Court was that Machina adopted originating summons to invoke his case at the Federal High Court.

Justice Centus Chima Nweze, who delivered the majority judgment of the Supreme Court, held that Machina ought to commence his case at the Federal High Court with writ of summons in view of grievous allegations in his suit against the defendants. Justice Nweze said hostile issues were involved in the Machina’s matter that cannot be resolved through originating summons. However, Justices Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim disagreed with the majority judgment and held that both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal were correct in their findings and declared Machina as APC’s candidate for the Yobe North senatorial poll.

They held that Machina was lawfully nominated because the primary which produced him was lawfully conducted in line with the provisions of the law. Justices Jauro and Agim insisted that the APC conducted an unlawful primary because the May 28 primary election was not cancelled before that of June 19, 2022 that purportedly produced Lawan was illegal, unlawful and a breach of section 285 of the 1999 Constitution. Besides, they held that Lawan in an undisputed letter to the APC voluntarily withdrew his participation in the primary for the presidential election.

 

Our Reporters

