Yobe North: Supreme Court affirms Lawan as APC senatorial candidate

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday in a split judgment of three to two affirmed the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The Apex Court in the majority judgment voided and set aside the judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the candidate having won the May 28, 2022.

The ground of voiding the two earlier judgments by the Supreme Courts was that Bashir Sheriff Machina adopted originating summons to invoke his case at the Federal High Court.

Justice Centus Chima Nweze, who delivered the majority judgment of the Apex Court, held that Bashir Sheriff Machina ought to commence his case at the Federal High Court with Writ of summons in view of grievous allegations in his suit against the defendants.

Justice Nweze said that hostile issues were involved in the Machina’s matter that cannot be resolved through originating summons.

