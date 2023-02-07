Yobe North: Supreme Court judgement democracy at work – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the Supreme Court judgement, in declaring him the authentic All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Yobe North was an evidence of democracy at work in Nigeria. Lawan, who made the statement while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement, affirming him as the ruling party’s candidate for Yobe North, also said that the verdict was a victory for the APC in Yobe and the APC in the country in general. Commending the apex court for the judgement, he expressed delight that the judgement would strengthen democracy, saying that all Nigerians and institutions have a responsibility to work towards strengthening the democracy.

