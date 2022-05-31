Yobe teenage girl secures N200m judgement against Telco, NELMCO

A teenager, Hamsatu Abdullahi, has won a N200 million judgment against a Nigerian telecommunications giant and Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

The suit with reference No. YBS/D/HC2/001/2021 was filed on behalf of Hamsatu, a minor, by her father, Abdullahi Koki, who was electrocuted by a second defendant’s electricity cable in front of their house despite protests at the first defendant’s building of a mast in the same position.

Because of the 2012 event in Chumbusko village in Karasuwa Local Government in Yobe State, little Hamsatu’s hands and right leg were amputated, leaving her permanently handicapped.

Hamsatu was granted N200 million in damages against the telco and NELMCO by Justice Mallam Lawu Lawan in his ruling. Lawan ruled: “I hold that the plaintiff has dully established by oral and documentary credible and unchallenged evidence against the defendants.

I equally hold that the plaintiff is entitled to claims from the defendants jointly and severally as compensating or general damages for the permanent disablement via the loss of her two hands, right leg, continuous pains medical treatment, anguish, shock and continuous psychological trauma and loss of amenities of life caused by the defendants’ act and omissions.

“Therefore, the sum of two hundred million naira (N200, 000,000.00) is hereby awarded against the defendants jointly and severally in favour of the plaintiff. The particular of heads of the damages was also stated. Counsel to the plaintiff, Ahmed Igoche, said he was happy with the judgment because it involves a teenage girl from a remote village and a multi-million company like the telco and NELMCO.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...