Yobe Varsity Student Slump, Dies After Writing Exam

A student of Yobe State University, Maryam Damaturu Goroma on Thursday reportedly slump and died after writing her examination.

Goroma death was confirmed by her classmate identified as Bukar Maisandari who expressed his sympathy to the bereaved relatives and her colleagues in a Facebook post.

The post read, “Innaa Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihir Raaji’uun. I received with a heavy heart the news of the sudden death of our classmate Maryam Lawan Goroma.

“She was healthy and hearty until today afternoon when she suddenly collapsed and was confirmed death shortly after.

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings. May Al-Jannah Firdausi be her final abode.

“My deepest sympathy to her family and friends and to all my chemical (Engineering) colleagues. May Allah give you comfort to bear this loss. Ameen,” he wrote.

