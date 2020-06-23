Yobo can replicate Keshi’s achievement with Eagles –Owolabi

F

ormer Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has backed another ex- international Joseph Yobo to perform well in his new assignment as the senior national team assistant coach.

Owolabi told journalists that Yobo can draw inspiration from former Super Eagles skipper, Stephen Keshi, who later on went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach.

Keshi won AFCON as player and skipper of the team in 1994 in Tunisia and later went on to win the same trophy as a coach in South Africa 19 years later.

And Owolabi said if Nigerians could give Yobo who won AFCON as a skipper of Super Eagles in 2013 in South Africa, he can replicate the Keshi’s stuff with the national team.

Yobo was named as assistant coach to Super Eagles’ Gernot Rohr in February, but his appointment attracted several criticisms, in particular, for the lack of any coaching qualification to merit the post.

He said who is Nigeria’s joint-most capped player with 101 appearances – is already well equipped to excel as Super Eagles coach.

“Yes, I agree (Yobo’s a young coach), but he has a wealth of playing experience,” Owolabi said.

“Let Yobo be there. But they would need more coaches for different roles.”

Like this: Like Loading...