Yohana becomes Niger CAN Chairman, pledges to defend Christians’ rights

Bishop Bulus Yohanna has emerged Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State Chapter, taking over from Dr. Mathias Echioda who served two terms tenure which began in 2016. In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman alongside the new executives- Ezekiel Ojo, Deputy Chairman; Apostle Raphael Opawoye, Secretary; Very Reverend Goodseed Skelema, Assistant Secretary; Oyashowo Oyeye, Treasurer; thanked the immediate past leadership for been steadfast. While pledging to defend Christians’ rights and to work with other faith groups to promote peace in the state, he lamented the insecurity in parts of the state and appealed to the Governor to act fast in curbing the menace. “We call on the Federal and State Governments to intensify efforts in bringing the challenges of insecurity to a permanent stop,” Yohanna said. The new Chairman called on political parties in the state to ensure a Muslim/ Christian or a Christian/ Muslim Governorship ticket in the forthcoming General Elections. He also called on the state government to ensure fairness, equity and justice prevail, adding that “any party that abides by this, will get massive votes from the Christian faith.”

 

