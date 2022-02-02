News

Yola Disco debunks labour unions claim on workers’ sacking

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (Yola Disco) has responded to the picketing of its facilities by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC). The Disco alleged that the move was a campaign of calumny and an act of economic sabotage to the company and the people of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states by illegally denying the citizens access to electricity. The company insisted that the conditions that compelled its decision to right size have not been altered by the campaign of economic sabotage embarked upon by the unions.

In a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Olugbenga Adebola yesterday, the distribution company said it remained firmly committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the people of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states, who are beneficiaries of its services. The statement said the issues at stake were being deliberately misconstrued by the labour unions, emphasising that it is open to continued engagement with them as it continues to put high premium on the interest and livelihoods of the majority of the people of the states benefiting from its services.

He said there was nothing clandestine about the ownership of the Yola Disco as claimed by the labour unions, explaining that Quest Nigeria Limited, owners of the Disco bought over the company in a transparent process that was midwifed by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and all due diligence was done, including facility and staff.

“Before that, the previous owners had declared a force majeure and handed it over to the government. The government kept running it until they advertised and Quest won the bid. “We came in and met an organisation that needed to be repositioned in order to stabilise the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry as it had huge losses, mismatch in job alignment and an aging workforce that requires right sizing and realignment. However, he explained that some disengaged staff got two letters, including letters of re-engagement, for those whose services are still required. “Those that got two letters were asked to stay back to provide all the maintenance support that was needed before the second phase of the recruitment,” he explained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun communities dump age-old female circumcision

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The battle to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Osun State gained more ground in Ede North Local Government Area of the state yesterday as residents of Adejuwon, Owode-Ede, Olasupo Ede and Araromi Communities publicly declared an end to the age-old tradition. Leaders in the community, Nureni Adebayo Salami Adegboye, Rabiu Oloruntele and Taiwo Lawal […]
News

Election transmission: Senate’s decision assault on constitution –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the decision of the Senate to subject electronic transmission of election results to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), which is an agency under executive control, is a defilement of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that […]
News Top Stories

Herders/farmers clashes: N33trn worth of livestock industry at risk –FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has expressed worries that Nigeria’s livestock industry worth over N33 trillion was being depleted by the continued clashes between herders and farmers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who expressed this concern recently in Abuja, said governments at all levels must take proactive measures to save the livestock […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica