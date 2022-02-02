Yola Disco debunks labour unions claim on workers’ sacking

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (Yola Disco) has responded to the picketing of its facilities by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC). The Disco alleged that the move was a campaign of calumny and an act of economic sabotage to the company and the people of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states by illegally denying the citizens access to electricity. The company insisted that the conditions that compelled its decision to right size have not been altered by the campaign of economic sabotage embarked upon by the unions.

In a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Olugbenga Adebola yesterday, the distribution company said it remained firmly committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the people of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states, who are beneficiaries of its services. The statement said the issues at stake were being deliberately misconstrued by the labour unions, emphasising that it is open to continued engagement with them as it continues to put high premium on the interest and livelihoods of the majority of the people of the states benefiting from its services.

He said there was nothing clandestine about the ownership of the Yola Disco as claimed by the labour unions, explaining that Quest Nigeria Limited, owners of the Disco bought over the company in a transparent process that was midwifed by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and all due diligence was done, including facility and staff.

“Before that, the previous owners had declared a force majeure and handed it over to the government. The government kept running it until they advertised and Quest won the bid. “We came in and met an organisation that needed to be repositioned in order to stabilise the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry as it had huge losses, mismatch in job alignment and an aging workforce that requires right sizing and realignment. However, he explained that some disengaged staff got two letters, including letters of re-engagement, for those whose services are still required. “Those that got two letters were asked to stay back to provide all the maintenance support that was needed before the second phase of the recruitment,” he explained.

