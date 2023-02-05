Yomi Gold denies fathering child with another man’s wife

Popular Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has reacted to a rumour of fathering a child with a married woman. A blog claimed Yomi is the father of a child belonging to a woman named Aduke Doyin. The blog also alleged that Doyin’s marriage to Mosh, her husband, has hit the rocks over the paternity scandal. But on Friday, the film star took to his Instagram page to refute the allegation, saying “I am not the father of Mosh’s child.” In a now-deleted video, Yomi said he and Doyin are just “friends”. “This is crazy. Awon ore Mosh won je kin sun. I don’t know these people.

They won’t stop blowing my phones up. They won’t stop calling and they won’t stop sending me voice notes and all that. This is getting out of hand. Emi ko ni mo ni omo. Aduke is a friend,” he said in a mixture of English and Yoruba. “And at this point, I have to talk. For the sake of my friends out there. For the sake of people that know me. For the sake of my business.

For the sake of my client. I do business with a lot of people. And I am going to clear this along with proof. “I’m not the father of Mosh’s child. This must stop. Everyone should calm down. Allow this family to resolve whatever it is that is going on. I will continue to pray for them at this difficult time. My next post has everything…from the moment we started talking …peace.” Yomi also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Aduke in 2020, with the caption: “There you go”. Last month, Yomi divorced Amina, his wife, in what happened to be his second failed marriage.

