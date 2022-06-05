News

Yoruba coalition groups organise summit on politics, economy

A coalition of Yoruba socio-political groups has planned a summit where the challenges facing the southwest geo-political zone would be discussed in the interest of the race among other ethnic nationalities in the country.

 

The organisers of the summit; Yoruba Renaissance and Renewal Patriotic (YRRP), said the summit was part of the move to fashion the way forward for the Yoruba Nation in the midst of socio-economic and political quagmires in the country.

 

The President of Egbé Omo Yoruba North America, Dr. Durojaye Odimayo Akindutire and the Chairman, Planning Committee, Professor Segun Gbadegesin, said the summit was meant for patriotic and committed Yoruba men and women, residing at home and in the Diaspora. Akindutire said the fiveday summit known as “Apéro Yoruba nilé loko” would commence on June 11 and end on June 16.

 

The statement read: “The point of these series of discussions is to look back at our Golden Era as a people, from 1952-1966, examine where we are now in the sorry state of our existence in the years of the locusts, from 1967 to date, and map out a future that is deserving of the labors of our heroes past and the aspirations of future generations.

 

“This future mapping, with practical ideas of community development, is the highlight of Apero (summit), and it promises a new paradigm which the planners of Apero expect to implement with the support of the Yoruba, both young and old, at home and abroad, especially in the private sector.”

 

The coalition emphasised that the summit was meant to design how the Yoruba would retrace its footsteps and key into the initial visions of the forerunners of the nation having lost hope in Nigeria.

 

It continued: “With the exigency of time, there is a crying need for a new trajectory, and the evolution of a new social order to guide and realign the Yoruba with the vision of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose progressive agenda championed the cause of the proverbial common man.

 

“We must go back to our source and build on the labour of our hero’s past for the future that we crave. APERO planners understand the divergence of views on the future of Yorubaland in the context of a paralyzed Nigeria.

 

“Between advocates of Yoruba Nation Now and proponents of Restructuring, there is no meeting of minds. APERO provides an opportunity for rational dialogue not only on these alternative visions but also on the concrete developmental issues that we must grapple with no matter what vision we adopt in the end.

 

