Yoruba Diaspora group vows to continue with self-determination agenda

A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), at the weekend, urged Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in the campaign for self- determination for the people of the region, declaring that the nation has resolved to forge ahead with renewed zeal the right as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right.

The group made this call in an eight- point communique it issued at the end of the Webinar conference themed: ‘The State of Yoruba Nation’, organised to mark its one year anniversary.

The Yoruba group also called for an immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations (UN) on the right to self- determination by Yoruba Nation. YOV added: “We urge Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in the irrevocable campaign for self-determination for Yoruba people.

“That the Yoruba Nation resolve to forge ahead with renewed zeal for the Right to Self Determination as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right. “Immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, (UN) on the right to self determination by Yoruba Nation.”

The biggest pan- Yoruba global group, while deliberating at the conference, with participants drawn from across the world representing six continents made up of Yoruba professionals, lamented the high level insecurity in the South-West.

Earlier, in his opening speech, the Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, urged other like-minded groups both within and outside the shores of Nigeria to join Yoruba One in the quest for the liberation of Yoruba race.

