Yoruba elders bemoan alleged infiltration of communities by suspected terrorists

Our Reporter

Some South West elders, under the auspices of Coalition of Oduduwa Elders (COE), have expressed their frustration over the worsening insecurity in the country, saying unless proactive steps were urgently taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, the situation might degenerate.

The elders’ position came amid the tension being generated across the country, occasioned by violent attacks and burning of houses and cars in Oyo State.

Consequently, the Oduduwa elders have reinforced their call on the president to immediately sack the Service Chiefs, who they alleged, have lost grip of the nation’s contemporary security affairs and rather, engage young and energetic officers with vast knowledge of modern-day security issues to handle the development.

Speaking against the backdrop of reported attacks on some Fulanis in the South West, the elders said the security situation in the region and the country at large, call for urgent and deliberate action on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, Monday, the elders alleged that suspected terrorist elements – in the mould of foreign herders – were infiltrating the South West without molestation.

They accused the Armed Forces of failing in its primary duty of defending the nation’s territorial integrity against external aggression.

Specifically, the coalition maintained that the Yorubas have the inalienable right to raise concerns about the failure of government to protect them and their communities against armed men.

They have, however, sued for peaceful co-existence between the Yorubas as well as residents, saying violence remained antithetical to meaningful development.

As a way out of the security situation in the country, the coalition has joined well-meaning Nigerians and groups to call for the immediate replacement of Service Chiefs with a new set of officers with fresh perspective on proactive defence and security management.

The statement read in part: “As stakeholders in Yoruba land and the Nigerian project as a whole, we have watched with keen interest the unfolding events in the country, especially as they relate ro the South West region, and we wish to advise Mr president to urgently take steps that will restore public confidence in the nation.

“Our country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, a time bomb if you like, and if nothing is done urgently, we may face another civil unrest, as the citizens are tired of the actions and inactions of the president in the area of security of lives and property. This has to change now before it is too late.”

They alleged further: “Foreigners enter into our land and kill our citizens at will. In the South West, people can neither travel freely, or even access their farms owing to the presence of foreign terrorists.”

