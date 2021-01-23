News

Yoruba elders: Burning of residence of Sarkin Fulani, livestock, others handwork of few criminals

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

Some South West elders have condemned Friday’s attack on the home of Sarkin Fulani,in Oyo State, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir and his family.
The elders, who made their position in a statement, attributed the dastardly act to some criminals.
In a statement, released under the umbrella of Coalition of Oduduwa Elders, the group said development was inimical to the unity of the country which they stand for.
In the statement, the elders said the action does not represent the Yoruba people.
“We received with utmost shock and disbelief the burning down of the  residence of Sarkin Fulani Oyo State, his  livestock and 11 cars,  by some suspected criminals in Yoruba land allegedly instigated by one Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as Igboho.
This action is unacceptable to us, it is criminal, barbaric and uncivilized, and we call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Sunday Igboho and all the perpetrators of this dastardly and unwarranted act,” they said in the statement.
The elders added: “While we acknowledge the criminal activities of some suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state, we must state  that the attack of the Sarkin Fulani Oyo is  madness taken too far.
“The Sarkin Fulani has  lived  in Oyo State for a very long time and has been known to be very peaceful. He has spoken publicly and privately against the criminal activities of some of their deviant youths and tasked security agencies to go after them. The Sarkin Fulani Oyo deserves commendation for his actions against the few criminals masquerading as herdsmen in Oyo and not this kind of evil and injustice meted on him by some of the criminals in our region.”
Noting that: “This is highly condemnable and must be condemned by all”, the elders said:”Criminality is not a tribal trademark but a global trend involving people from every tribe and race.
“We all know that they are more good Fulani people than the bad ones just like there are also criminals of Yoruba extraction, hence it will be wrong to attribute criminality to every Fulani person in the South West,” the statement added.
According the elders: “We must remember that we  have our brothers in the North who have been living there for ages as well. We shouldn’t set this  country on fire for our selfish interest.
“We, therefore, urge all the governors in the South West states to take responsibility of their states’ security by ensuring that every lawful Fulani man and woman living in the South West is safe and protected from any form of attack and violence in the interest of peace and national  unity,  they must commence an immediate robust stakeholders’ meetings to engage all parties.
“While we call our Fulani and Northern brothers not to see this act as an act of Yoruba people but a clear act of criminality perpetrated by some misguided youths that will be brought to book in no time.
“The unity of Nigeria cannot be sacrificed on the alter of criminality.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Igbo community in Kano apologises to residents

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Igbo community in Kano State has apologised to the state government and residents over the recent violence and destruction of property as a result of the #EndSARS protests.   Igbo leader in Kano, Dr. Boniface Igbekwe, made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting organised on the issue on Saturday.   […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo to Buhari: Act now before it is too late

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday warned that the on-going carnage in the country has further exposed Nigeria to the risk of total collapse, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take proactive steps before things spiral out of control. Obasanjo said: “We are at a critical moment in this crisis and Mr. President must act before […]
News

Reps halt recapitalisation of insurance sector

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has directed the National Insurance Commission (NIACOM) to suspend the planned December 31, 2020 mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50% – 60% of the minimum paid up share capital for insurance and reinsurance companies. The House said the suspension should be for at least a minimum of six months […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica