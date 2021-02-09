Yoruba elders commend Buhari on Air Chief’s appointment

Our Reporter

Some South West elders have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, over the choice of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Isiaka Amao as the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

The 21st CAS is from Osun State.

Specifically, the elders, operating under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders (CCYE), commended the president for considering the region for the second time, for appointment into the security management team, saying the gesture was a demonstration of confidence in the South West region.

Consequently, they have tasked his kinsmen to reciprocate the president’s gesture by wholeheartedly supporting his administration to succeed in bequeathing an enduring legacy of good leadership for the country.

Nonetheless, the South West elders have expressed reservation over the seeming continued sidelining of their Igbo neighbours from the security management team, saying they were losing sleep over the development given that it had happened for the second time, having experienced the first in 2015 when no military officer of South East extraction made it in the security team composed by the president.

In a statement, Tuesday, the elders said having carefully followed the development since 2015, they felt constrained to voice their concerns over the matter.

They have, accordingly, appealed to the president to review the appointments of security heads and accordingly accommodate the South East for justice and equity, saying all major regions of the country be given equal representation in the security management.

This was as the group tasked Nigerians not to sit on the fence on the matter, challenging them to stand up for the Igbos by voicing their concerns as according to it, “an injustice to one is injustice for all.”

They said: “We have carefully followed the reaction and counter reactions that is trailing the appointments of the new service chiefs and concerns raised by Nigerians over the exclusion of igbo from South East, and as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we wish to add our voice to this growing concerns.

“Firstly, we thank God and President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing our son, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao as Chief of Air Staff. This is the second time that the president is considering our region worthy enough for appointment into the nation’s security management. We are indeed grateful to him for this gesture.

“We can categorically say that it is an appointment that Mr President will not regret because of the professional and moral competence of the officer.

“We, however, stand totally with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and several other Nigerians who are of the view that justice was not done to South East in the composition of the service chiefs and should be urgently and fairly reviewed in the interest of justice and equity.”

According to the Yoruba elders: “The Igbo nation has suffered so much in this nation and if God must be kind to us, we need to address the so many injustices done to them.

“Obviously, from the mood of the country after the long awaited sack of service chiefs, the low or poor excitement in the country is a clear indication that people were not happy with the composition of the appointment.”

