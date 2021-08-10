Yoruba forum to Obasanjo: Clear air on support for Igboho

The Yoruba for One Nigeria Forum (YONF), has challenged a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to come clean on reports that he was seeking a soft landing for a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (alias Igboho), currently standing trial in Benin Republic.

Igboho, who fled the country after a raid on his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by state officials sometime in July, was consequently declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS)

He was, however, arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, where he had remained in detention since.

Amid the arrest, and subsequent arraignment in court of Igboho, the media was awash with reports of Chief Obasanjo’s discreet diplomatic mission to the French-speaking country, where he purportedly met the President, Mr. Patrice Talon.

This came after some individuals and groups in the South West had called on the former President and other influential personalities to stop Igboho’s possible extradition to the country, to face trial.

Consequently, the Yoruba for One Nigeria Forum has urged Chief Obasanjo to issue a statement on the true position of things.

In a statement by its National President, Mr. Seun Lawal, the group predicated the call on the fact that the former President and the Yoruba nation, have been beneficiaries of a United Nigeria.

The statement entitled: “Olusegun Obasanjo is the Greatest Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Unity”, read in part: “The attention of our organisation has been drawn to media reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has embarked on a mission in Benin Republic to shield Sunday Adeyemi popularly known as Igboho, who is currently facing multiple criminal charges in the country and on DSS wanted list in Nigeria from being prosecuted.

“Recall that the self-styled agitator has been on the run following his invitation by the Department of State Services.”

According to the Forum, Nigeria has not given the Yoruba nation agitators a reason to pursue emancipation, adding that Chief Obasanjo ought to know better, by virtue of the fact that he presided over the country’s affairs for eight years.

