Yoruba group appoints new officers

A group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary and Akogun Olakanye Franklin as Deputy Secretary. In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

The organization added that the move is in line with the agenda of the organization to re-organize and reposition the diaspora group, insisting that it is also to expand the scope of the organization and accommodate other like-minded Yoruba sons and daughters across the world.

The decision, according to Orolugbagbe, is to reposition the organization and further strengthen the group’s capacity to reinvent the dream of the Yoruba race.

