…Yoruba group backs agitators

A group of Yoruba indigenes under the aegis of ‘Disciples of Oodu’a Republic’ has also held rallies across the South-West. The group said the rallies were held in good faith and in response to the growing calls from all and sundry for the actualisation of Oodu’a Republic.

In a statement, the group said: “Yoruba are tired of this system. A country where the security situation is porous, with a governor attacked severally with an array of security architecture. “A country where citizens cannot hold peaceful rallies, a country ravaged by insecurity, including killings, banditry, terrorism, and economic doom.

“A country where there is no fund in the national treasury and citizens are subjected to abject poverty. Yoruba are tired of this union called Nigeria. We are entitled to our rights. “With all these problems, there is an urgent need for a referendum as a genuine reason for us to know the basis for our existence.” In the same vein, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, in a recent statement, said the Federal Government cannot stop the agitators of Oodu’a, Biafra Republics by force.

Like this: Like Loading...