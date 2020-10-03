News

…Yoruba group backs agitators

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A group of Yoruba indigenes under the aegis of ‘Disciples of Oodu’a Republic’ has also held rallies across the South-West. The group said the rallies were held in good faith and in response to the growing calls from all and sundry for the actualisation of Oodu’a Republic.

In a statement, the group said: “Yoruba are tired of this system. A country where the security situation is porous, with a governor attacked severally with an array of security architecture. “A country where citizens cannot hold peaceful rallies, a country ravaged by insecurity, including killings, banditry, terrorism, and economic doom.

“A country where there is no fund in the national treasury and citizens are subjected to abject poverty. Yoruba are tired of this union called Nigeria. We are entitled to our rights. “With all these problems, there is an urgent need for a referendum as a genuine reason for us to know the basis for our existence.” In the same vein, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, in a recent statement, said the Federal Government cannot stop the agitators of Oodu’a, Biafra Republics by force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari greets IBB at 79

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘Your service will always be remembered’ President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on his 79th birthday. The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman. “As the former military leader […]
News

Ortom inspects 60 transformers for distribution to communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inspected 60 additional units of transformers procured by his administration through the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives for distribution to rural communities in the state.   The governor, who carried out the inspection at the ministry’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital alongside his Deputy, Engr. Benson […]
News

US House Republican member tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Republican U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Tuesday, making him at least the 10th member of Congress with a COVID-19 infection either confirmed or presumed by doctors. Griffith, 62, has been in self-imposed isolation since being tested, reports Reuters. “Although he does not currently have significant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: