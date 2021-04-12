Yoruba group dissociates self from secession calls

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A Pan-Yoruba socio/cultural organisation, the Agbajowo Advocacy for Yoruba People’s Rights (AAYPR) has distanced itself from calls by any group within the region for the disintegration of the county.

The AAYPR declared that Yoruba elders had never in any occasion deliberated that the region should break away from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group urged Yoruba people to instead of pushing for division, advocate unity among themselves and cement the bond of relationship for progress and cohesion of the race.

The AAYPR made the submission at the end of its monthly meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State at the weekend.

The Communique, issued at the end of the meeting, and jointly signed by its National President and the Director of Media and Publicity Otunba Muyideen Olamoyegun and Oluwasola Ibukun respectively, was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The AAYPR condemned the call by some groups for the division of the country.

The group urged Nigerians not to be distracted by such calls as being perpetrated by some elders among the Yoruba.

The pan-Yoruba socio/cultural group posited that it is better to call for restructuring of the country in all ramifications to guarantee a good standard of living for the common man and enabling environment for the people of the country.

