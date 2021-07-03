News

Yoruba group insists on rally

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has confirmed that the pro-Yoruba nation’s rally slated for Lagos State today will hold as scheduled. The group said this in a statement made available to journalists by its Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, yesterday.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday (Today) will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been,” Adeleye said. But the Lagos State Police command has warned the agitators against holding the rally, just the leader of a group clamouring for Yoruba nation and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has alleged that he was being persecuted by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IOO, in another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and copied to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwoolu, by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, George Akinola and Olasupo Ojo, respectively, urged the state Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by the police. “We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums. “We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun states respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

Our Reporters

