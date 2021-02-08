News

Yoruba group lauds Ooni’s maturity over Igboho’s tantrum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following attacks on Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and some other Yoruba leaders by an activist Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has commended the royal father for a display of maturity.

 

The group in a press statement by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa described Igboho’s vitriolic attack on Ooni and some other Yoruba leaders as “ill-advised and very unfortunate” but however commended the royal father show of maturity.

 

“As the apex Yoruba youth group in the country, we condemn in strong terms the disrespectful action of Sunday Igboho to Ooni of Ife and other Yoruba leaders.

 

It is very unfortunate that someone who claims to be fighting for Yoruba independence would resort to such uneducated and uncivilised behaviour that has made mockery of all of us as Omo Oduduwa.

 

“It is very unfortunate that Igboho who came into limelight for his bravery by confronting the Serkin Fulani in Ibarapa area of Oyo State could become so disrespectful to those who prevented his arrest and also urged him to embrace peace.

 

“Calling Oba Ogunwusi and others Fulani slaves is very unfortunate. Igboho has allowed little popularity to get into his head. He needs to go for training and counselling on how a true ‘Omoluabi’ should relate and comport when dealing with Obas and elders in Yorubaland.

 

“We however commend our father, Ooni of Ife for accepting Igboho’s apology. This has shown the magnanimity of our father and also his efforts at ensuring that peace reigns in the house of Oduduwa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Book on ‘Varsity Guard’ launched in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dignitaries from Nigeria and in the Diaspora attended a book presentation, “Varsity Guard”, which was launched recently online. The book, authored by Mr. Shadrack Akinola, alias Pesinpapa, was written to guide students against making costly errors, especially when choosing a career, excelling in the university and thereafter. The launch attracted professionals such as doctors, professors, […]
News

Gridlock: FG to deploy 200 security officers to Tin Can, Apapa ports

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

  The Minister of Transportation, Chibuikem Amaechi, has said that 200 security officers would be deployed to Apapa and Tin-Can Ports to clear the gridlock on the route and stop trucks from parking on the road.   A statement by Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to the minister, noted that Amaechi disclosed this during a […]
News

Another youth killed in Aba cult war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Ongoing war between cult groups in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of yet another young man. The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo Stateborn young man was the second death recorded within a few days. It came barely six days after a teenager was reportedly killed on Omuma Road, Over-Rail, Aba.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica