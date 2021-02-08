Yoruba group lauds Ooni’s maturity over Igboho’s tantrum

Following attacks on Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and some other Yoruba leaders by an activist Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has commended the royal father for a display of maturity.

The group in a press statement by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa described Igboho’s vitriolic attack on Ooni and some other Yoruba leaders as “ill-advised and very unfortunate” but however commended the royal father show of maturity.

“As the apex Yoruba youth group in the country, we condemn in strong terms the disrespectful action of Sunday Igboho to Ooni of Ife and other Yoruba leaders.

It is very unfortunate that someone who claims to be fighting for Yoruba independence would resort to such uneducated and uncivilised behaviour that has made mockery of all of us as Omo Oduduwa.

“It is very unfortunate that Igboho who came into limelight for his bravery by confronting the Serkin Fulani in Ibarapa area of Oyo State could become so disrespectful to those who prevented his arrest and also urged him to embrace peace.

“Calling Oba Ogunwusi and others Fulani slaves is very unfortunate. Igboho has allowed little popularity to get into his head. He needs to go for training and counselling on how a true ‘Omoluabi’ should relate and comport when dealing with Obas and elders in Yorubaland.

“We however commend our father, Ooni of Ife for accepting Igboho’s apology. This has shown the magnanimity of our father and also his efforts at ensuring that peace reigns in the house of Oduduwa.

Like this: Like Loading...