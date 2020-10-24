Yoruba group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

A Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the recent killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing the act as genocide.

Recall that Nigerian soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos while lights were said to have been put off.

In a statement by Yoruba One Voice Communications Director, Zacheaus Somorin, the coalition pointed that the killing was premeditated; callous, criminal and contravenes democratic engagement; saying the incident should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

On the President’s speech, the coalition pointed out that Buhari deliberately kept mute on Lekki’s killing, saying such silence was aimed at undermining the gravity of the killing.

YOV further called on the International communities to sustain its intervention in the country before it slides into total anarchy.

The coalition accused the ruling party and Lagos State Government of being complicit in the mayhem, saying that the removal of camera and light during the protest was in bad faith.

‘The statement reads: “We urge the international community to sustain its intervention in Nigeria.

“African Union, Amnesty International, EU, US State Department, the United Nations and others, have been proactive since the crisis started.

