News

Yoruba group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the recent killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing the act as genocide.

 

Recall that Nigerian soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos while lights were said to have been put off.

 

In a statement by Yoruba One Voice Communications Director, Zacheaus Somorin, the coalition pointed that the killing was premeditated; callous, criminal and contravenes democratic engagement; saying the incident should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

 

On the President’s speech, the coalition pointed out that Buhari deliberately kept mute on Lekki’s killing, saying such silence was aimed at undermining the gravity of the killing.

 

YOV further called on the International communities to sustain its intervention in the country before it slides into total anarchy.

 

The coalition accused the ruling party and Lagos State Government of being complicit in the mayhem, saying that the removal of camera and light during the protest was in bad faith.

‘The statement reads: “We urge the international community to sustain its intervention in Nigeria.

 

“African Union, Amnesty International, EU, US State Department, the United Nations and others, have been proactive since the crisis started.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ExxonMobil mulls sack of 10% workforce

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

    …slips from top U.S. firms after 92 years The United States (U.S) oil supermajor with strong footprints in Nigeria, ExxonMobil Corporation, will sack 10 per cent of its workforce as it suffered harsh economic situation heightened by COVID-19 pandemic.   The oil giant has been downgraded from top U.S. firms’ index for the […]
News

JOHESU issues FG 15-day strike notice over welfare, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum with effect from midnight Sunday, August 30, to meet the demand of the group. Also, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health FMOH dated, August 27, JOHESU said all its members in the federal tertiary health institutions shall embark […]
News

Two weeks not enough to resolve UniLag crisis –Presidential panel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Presidential Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, yesterday said it may require more than the two weeks’ time frame given by Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve the lingering governance crisis in the Ivory Tower. Speaking at the formal inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Sevenman Special Presidential Visitation Panel, Prof. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: