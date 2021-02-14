News

Yoruba group spits fire, vows to mobilise against troublemakers in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

A group, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, has given stern warning to all those fomenting trouble under the guise of fighting for the freedom of the South-West to desist or risk the wrath of its millions of members across the region.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent violence in Ibarapa, Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, in a statement titled, “Yoruba Appraisal Forum will resist vendors of violence in the South-West. Enough is enough!” warned that it would no longer tolerate any individual or group of persons in Yorubaland to carry out any violent plot in the South-West under the guise of hunting for criminals.

YAF vowed that it would no longer fold its hands and watch persons, groups and their collaborators pretending to be protecting the common interests of the people of the South-West “to further destroy the economic and social wellbeing of our people.”

YAF argued that the quit notice issued by some individuals, who are neither state actors nor security agents, to some other Nigerians living in the South-West, which resulted in the recent violence witnessed in some parts of the region, was uncalled for and unnecessary.

The Forum stated that the South-West had yet to recover from the huge losses it suffered during last year’s #EndSARS protests in which individuals and governments lost properties worth trillions of Naira in addition to the invaluable lives of Yoruba and people of other ethnic nationalities killed.

It noted that the masterminds of the recent violence in Ibarapa land had “a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters, but merely covering up their agenda with the cloak of fighting for Yoruba freedom.”

YAF, therefore, challenged the police and other security agencies “to unmask both the local and foreign sponsors of these agents of violence.”

The Forum called on the police to take appropriate and urgent actions “to deal decisively with these individuals who are bent on fomenting trouble in the South-West” to nip their evil plans in the bud.

YAF further warned that it members would not hesitate to “confront those planning another wave of violence in any part of the South-West under the guise of hunting for criminal elements, because it’s an ill-wind that will blow no one any good.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: New report shows CNN is desperate —Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused CNN of desperation over its second report on the Lekki toll plaza shootings that happened on October 20. The Minister said this on NTA on Wednesday. The Atlanta, Georgia-based news network had on Tuesday released a second ‘investigative report’ on the shootings at Lekki Toll Plaza during […]
News

15 parties to contest in Edo governorship polls –REC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, yesterday, said 15 political parties have registered with the Commission to contest the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, this year in the state. Samikiem, who said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the Commission is […]
News

COVID-19: Okowa calls for sustainable health financing in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for the adoption and implementation of a viable and sustainable healthcare financing programme for states in the country. He made this call at the 40th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with “Health Care Infrastructure Optimization and Adaptation in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica