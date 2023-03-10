News

Yoruba group urges President-elect to unite Nigeria

A group, Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF), has congratulated the winner of the justconcluded presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji AbdulLateef Olalekan in Osogbo, Osun State, described Tinubu’s victory as well deserved.

The group commended Tinubu for displaying what it termed unwavering capacity and requisite doggedness before and during electioneering. According to the statement, Tinubu remains the best candidate for the top job based on his experience in both public and private sectors and his antecedent as a democrat and a dependable leader of note. On behalf of members of the Yoruba Progressives Forum, I hereby congratulate the President- elect, the winner of the just-concluded presidential election. “While congratulating the president-elect, it is important to note that democracy is a rigorous journey that requires patience and time to get optimum results from the process.”

Airlines desperate to renew AOC over N27bn bailout funds

Airlines are in race to renew their allimportant Air Operators’ Certificates (AOC) in order to benefit from the N27 billion bailout funds that are about to be released to carriers that have valid certificates. The Federal Government had given the renewal as part of conditions airlines must meet to be beneficiaries of the palliatives that […]
PRP’ll surprise Nigerians in 2023, says Jega

Ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, believes the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) will take over from the Muhammadu Buhari government in 2023.   Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the Kebbi State PRP exco, Jega said the PRP state congress in the state is one of the best congresses conducted in the […]
Basic education to get 3% from consolidated revenue fund – FG

The Federal Government has proposed a legislation to increase funding from the consolidated revenue fund from the current two per cent to three per cent of statutory allocation to basic education, with one per cent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.   Minister of Education  Malam Adamu Adamu, made the disclosure at […]

