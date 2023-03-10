Yoruba group urges President-elect to unite Nigeria

A group, Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF), has congratulated the winner of the justconcluded presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji AbdulLateef Olalekan in Osogbo, Osun State, described Tinubu’s victory as well deserved.

The group commended Tinubu for displaying what it termed unwavering capacity and requisite doggedness before and during electioneering. According to the statement, Tinubu remains the best candidate for the top job based on his experience in both public and private sectors and his antecedent as a democrat and a dependable leader of note. On behalf of members of the Yoruba Progressives Forum, I hereby congratulate the President- elect, the winner of the just-concluded presidential election. “While congratulating the president-elect, it is important to note that democracy is a rigorous journey that requires patience and time to get optimum results from the process.”

