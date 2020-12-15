Yoruba in Abia laud Ikpeazu over peace, unity

The Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, has called on all Nigerians to eschew all form of tribal discrimination and work towards the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The group hailed Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the entire people of the state for ensuring that Nigerians doing various legitimate businesses in Abia were doing so without any form of discriminatory actions against them.

President, Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, Comrade Babatunde Olatunde said this in Aba while speaking during their end of the year meeting, urging Nigerians to appreciate God for guiding them in 2020.

He said: “2020 is one year full of troubles that will remain documented in the hearts of all those who witnessed and survived it. We survived COVID- 19, we survived other issues and it’s a sign that God is with all of us here.

“You’re aware of the challenges our country is currently facing & to be sincere with you, this is when we should appreciate peace more than ever and it’s also when we should call for more peace.

“As Yoruba People residing in Abia, we want to use this opportunity to appreciate Abia State Government ably led by Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (PhD) for the peace in Abia State.

