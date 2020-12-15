News

Yoruba in Abia laud Ikpeazu over peace, unity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

The Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, has called on all Nigerians to eschew all form of tribal discrimination and work towards the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

 

The group hailed Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the entire people of the state for ensuring that Nigerians doing various legitimate businesses in Abia were doing so without any form of discriminatory actions against them.

 

President, Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, Comrade Babatunde Olatunde said this in Aba while speaking during their end of the year meeting, urging Nigerians to appreciate God for guiding them in 2020.

 

He said: “2020 is one year full of troubles that will remain documented in the hearts of all those who witnessed and survived it. We survived COVID- 19, we survived other issues and it’s a sign that God is with all of us here.

 

“You’re aware of the challenges our country is currently facing & to be sincere with you, this is when we should appreciate peace more than ever and it’s also when we should call for more peace.

 

“As Yoruba People residing in Abia, we want to use this opportunity to appreciate Abia State Government ably led by Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (PhD) for the peace in Abia State.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu moves to revive badagry organic farm to boost food security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has beamed a special focus on Badagry, one of the five traditional divisions of the State whose mainstay is agriculture and fishing. The governor’s pilot agriculture scheme – Lagos Food Production Park – is to take off in Badagry, prompting Sanwo-Olu’s six-hour visit to the town on Friday. The […]
News Top Stories

PDP to Buhari: Save Nigeria from imminent collapse

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

  Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to advice of eminent Nigerians against allowing the nation collapse under his watch.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted the presidency is worsening the situation by choosing to haul insults on […]
News

Imo bars pensioners from Freedom Square over unpaid 30 months’ arrears

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 25 Imo pensioners were yesterday barricaded in, and locked up for more than five hours at the Freedom Square venue of their weekly meetings by alleged government agents. This is also as the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri allegedly seized the mobile device of a reporter from Darling FM […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: