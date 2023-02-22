Politics

Yoruba In Diaspora Endorses Tinubu Three Days To Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)
  1. Yoruba Global Council (YGC), a diaspora-based Yoruba socio-cultural organization has joined a host of other groups to endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) three days to the presidential election.

Speaking in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Professor Lere Amusan, the diaspora group stated that it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally around Tinubu for victory at Saturday’s poll given the wrong speculations and misconceptions being expressed in certain quarters about Tinubu’s personality.

Prof. Amusan said that the 2023 general elections “presents another unique opportunity for the Yoruba race and nation to get it right and avoid a repeat of what transpired in 1963 and 1993 when our two illustrious Yoruba sons, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, respectively, were denied the presidency on account of tribal enmity and lack of unity.”

“The electoral Waterloo that befell the Yoruba nation then must not be allowed to befall us again,” the group said.

Speaking further, the group added, “Tinubu only, among the top three candidates for the February 25 presidential election, possesses the required standard in education, exposure and experience to move Nigerians out of her present challenges and provide Nigerians a new lease of life in line with his campaign slogan, ‘Renewed Hope.”

YGC said that it is throwing its support behind Tinubu in line with its core mandate of protecting the interest and advancing the course and aspiration of Yoruba sons and daughters in any field.

Insisting that it is now the turn of the South, the group said, “Asiwaju Tinubu may not be the only candidate from the South contesting for the exalted office, but he is the most qualified, most capable, most competent and most experienced of all the presidential candidates.”

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

