Yoruba in the Diaspora holds dialogue on restructuring

A Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), is set to hold a webinar lecture on the current state of Nigerian federalism and what may become of it. In a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the coalition said the webinar dialogue would hold on Saturday, March 27 by 5pm Nigerian time.

Okanlomo further explained that the lead speaker for the dialogue is the renowned scholar of Legal History at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Akin Alao. The theme of the dialogue, which would be live on webinar is; “Dealing With The Critical Fault-Lines Of A Federation: Is It To Unbundle Or Restructure The Leviathan.”

The lead speaker, Prof Alao, is an accomplished academicandresearcher. Heisthe editor, ODU: a journal of West African Studies and Editor-in- Chief of Ife Journal of History. He is currently working on the Power of Conviction and Courage: A biography of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo. The YOV, presently in 176 countries of the world, is the umbrella body of over 300 groups of Yoruba descendants worldwide.

