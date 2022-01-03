…Yoruba land has lost matured, peaceful monarch – Gani Adams

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams has described the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss, even as he said the demise of the first class monarch had robbed Nigeria and the entire Yoruba land of a matured and peaceful monarch.

Aare Gani Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, yesterday, expressed shock at the news, saying the late Oba Saliu Adetunji was mostly loved by sons and daughters of Ibadanland, having the most peaceful reign in Ibadan in recent times.

“I feel bad at the news of Kabiyesi’s death, however, I am happy he died a hero. The late Oba Adetunji, in his life, brought immense development to Ibadanland. He was very mature, pleasant and peaceful.

“The late Olubadan was never controversial. He was among the prominent Obas that graced my installation ceremony as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland in Oyo, in January 2018

