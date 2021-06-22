Yoruba leaders oppose disintegration, opt for decentralisation govt

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A conference of Yoruba leaders and scholars, yesterday opposed the call for the disintegration of Nigeria and instead opted for decentralisation of government where the six geo-political zones in the country have autonomy to function.

The conference which had in attendance Yoruba scholars and traditional rulers was led by a Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin, Prof. Toyin Falola, submitted that decentralisation of power would solve most of the problems including insecurity facing the country

