Yoruba monarch charges Yahaya on inclusive govt

The Oba of the Yoruba community in Gombe State, Oba Abdulrahim Jimoh Alao Yusuf, has urged Governor Inuwa Yahaya to consider balancing the state’s equation by including people of Yoruba extraction his cabinet.

In his new year message, the monarch noted with appreciation the appointment of an Igbo man as a Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Community Relations in Yahaya’s government.

He told newsmen that: “This is a clear display of a good leadership with high inkling for inclusivity; it is good and well taken.

“The governor will do well and better too if he could also consider a Yoruba man for a political post.

“We have them many in Gombe, as we have many journalists, we have artisans, businessmen and intellectuals for such consideration,” he pleaded.

Oba Yusuf recalled that Yoruba community had been on in the state for over 100 years, noting that even his grandfather lived and died in Gombe.

The monarch from Ogbomosho in Oyo State stated that Yoruba people are not only educated enough to occupy political posts, “they have ever been peace loving, cautious and patriotic,” he said.

He, however, enjoined all and sundry to support governor Yahaya’s government towards better state for the citizenry, cautioning strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and prayed for a prosperous year 2021.

