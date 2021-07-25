Yoruba Monarchs In Benin Republic Meet Over Igboho

On Sunday, Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic convened to discuss the imprisonment and incarceration of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The summit took place in Adjohoun’s Palace of Alajohoun, which is around 60 kilometers from Ajase.

Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, Onikoyi Abesan, and Oba of Seme are among those who attended the conference.

After his five lawyers failed to persuade the prosecutor that he had no case to answer, the Beninese court deferred Igboho’s case until Monday (tomorrow).

Ropo, the agitator’s wife, was arrested with the 48-year-old activist on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, on their route to Germany by the International Criminal Police Organization.

Igboho, for his part, was returned to police custody.

During the court, prosecutors claimed Igboho was on a watchlist for alleged arms trafficking, encouraging violence that might cause societal unrest, and fostering divisiveness in Nigeria, according to the lawyers.

