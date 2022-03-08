Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom from Benin Republic

The Government Republic of Benin has released Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho from detention on health grounds. The activist was said to have been released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Wale Adeniran. Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land.” But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu (SAN), said Igboho was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital. Alliyu said: “Igboho has not been released but he was only released to be taken to the hospital. The last time we spoke, I told you that we are making arrangements to take care of his health. So, he was released on health grounds.” The New Telegraph had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his aides and arrested 12 others who were later released after months in detention at the secret police’s headquarters in Abuja. The DSS also declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

