Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom from Benin Republic

The Government Republic of Benin has released Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho from detention on health grounds. The activist was said to have been released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Wale Adeniran. Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land.” But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu (SAN), said Igboho was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital. Alliyu said: “Igboho has not been released but he was only released to be taken to the hospital. The last time we spoke, I told you that we are making arrangements to take care of his health. So, he was released on health grounds.” The New Telegraph had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his aides and arrested 12 others who were later released after months in detention at the secret police’s headquarters in Abuja. The DSS also declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.
Related Articles
Jaiden Vu explains how you can create a career that allows you the freedom to travel
It’s never been easier to work from anywhere in the world and on the go than it is now. Jaiden Vu explains that this is his dream scenario, and having achieved it is invaluable to him. Today, the world is set up in a way that you can make money from the comfort of your […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: S’E presidency is about justice not zoning –Fmr Imo Gov
Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday made his intention to run for the Nigeria topmost office, the Presidency, known to the media, stating that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is all about justice and not zoning. Okorocha, who served two terms as governor, said he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest
M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state. The traders had last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)