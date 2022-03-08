News

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom from Benin Republic

Posted on Author Shola Adeyemo and Anayo Ezeugwu Comment(0)

The Government Republic of Benin has released Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho from detention on health grounds. The activist was said to have been released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Wale Adeniran. Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land.” But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu (SAN), said Igboho was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital. Alliyu said: “Igboho has not been released but he was only released to be taken to the hospital. The last time we spoke, I told you that we are making arrangements to take care of his health. So, he was released on health grounds.” The New Telegraph had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his aides and arrested 12 others who were later released after months in detention at the secret police’s headquarters in Abuja. The DSS also declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jaiden Vu explains how you can create a career that allows you the freedom to travel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s never been easier to work from anywhere in the world and on the go than it is now. Jaiden Vu explains that this is his dream scenario, and having achieved it is invaluable to him. Today, the world is set up in a way that you can make money from the comfort of your […]
News Top Stories

2023: S’E presidency is about justice not zoning –Fmr Imo Gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday made his intention to run for the Nigeria topmost office, the Presidency, known to the media, stating that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is all about justice and not zoning.   Okorocha, who served two terms as governor, said he […]
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica