Yoruba nation agitation: Igboho alleges plan to kill him

Detained Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), has claimed there a plot to kill him in Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou on July 19 on his way to Germany. His spokesman Olayomi Koiki spokesman yesterday alleged that the Benin President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

“So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God Almighty is watching,” Koiki said. “If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged. I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our right. See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams – they were killed unjustly. We’ve issued so many ultimatum for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”

