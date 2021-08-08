Yoruba nation agitation: Sunday Igboho sponsoring his cases solely

Against the claims by some groups that they have been sponsoring the court cases of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), as well as that of his detained aides, his counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), has declared that no group or individual has contributed a kobo to the cases.

In a release he made available to Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo state capital yesterday, the counsel alleged that some groups had claimed that they were contributing money to the defence of Igboho’s case in Cotonou and that of his 12 aides recently granted bail in Abuja.

He also flayed some people who were criticizing the bail processes granted the 12 aides arrested in Ig boho’s residence on July 1, 2021 night raid by men of the DSS.

He said that court bail is free and that his client (Igboho) had instructed him not to collect any peanut from any individual or group for defence of the cases.

He said: “It has come to our notice that various groups and individuals that have nothing to do with the case filed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa have been laying claims to sponsoring the suits and/ or criticizing decisions of court thereon.

We want to be quick to say that as at today no group and/or individual has contributed a kobo to the two cases going on in Nigeria to wit, his aides case in Abuja and the Ibadan matter. Various peanuts offered by some very loud groups have been turned down by me on my client’s instructions.

