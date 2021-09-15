Yoruba Nation agitators, others protest at UN Headquarters

Yoruba Nation agitators and other self-determination groups have arrived at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America. Earlier, the Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, Professor Banji Akintoye, had declared that a Million- Man Freedom March would hold opposite the United Nations Headquarters in New York, from September 14 to 24. Akintoye said the protest was meant to show to the world the genocide being perpetrated by murderous herdsmen in the name of grazing in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria. The renowned historian said the people of the South and Middle-Belt want to show to the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari led government of Nigeria.

