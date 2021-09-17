Yoruba nation agitators’re charlatans, exploiters – Bankole

A former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole, yesterday described agitators of the Yoruba nation as charlatans and exploiters.’ Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, accused the leaders of the separatist groups of using the agitation for the breakup of Nigeria to exploit the people and enrich themselves. The elder statesman spoke at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session with journalists to mark his 80th birthday anniversary. Bankole, while dismissing the Yoruba nation agitators, said even Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, had opposed the disintegration of Nigeria. The octogenarian explained that Afenifere was only agitating for a restructuring that would allow the federating units control their resources

