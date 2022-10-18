Yoruba Nation: Coroner indicts police for extrajudicial killing of Jumoke Oyeleke

The Nigeria police have been indicted by a Lagos coroner’s inquest into the circumstances of the death of one Jumoke Oyeleke, a lady who was said to have been killed when a Yoruba Nation rally was held in Lagos State.

In handing down his verdict, the Coroners’ Court in Ogba, presided over by Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi, held that the police shot the deceased and caused her untimely death.

It would be recalled that on July 3, 2021, Yoruba Nation agitators converged at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State, to make a demand for an independent state for the Southwest region.

The police were thereafter accused of shooting into the air and applied teargas canisters to disperse the crowd, leading to the 25-year-old Oyeleke, who is a sales girl, being shot dead. Making known his findings, Magistrate Fadeyi declared, “The only logical conclusion is that the deceased died from a weapon by the Nigeria police.

The deceased deserves our sympathy.” The following recommendations were also made by the Coroner: “It is strongly recommended that the state govt encourages the FG on the training, retraining, and reorientation of police officers on the right to hold protests in a democratic setting. “Payment of compensation should be effected to the family of the deceased by the FG.”

