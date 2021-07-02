Yoruba Nation: Don’t come to Lagos, police warn rally organisers

Police have warned those seeking Yoruba Nation not to hold their planned mega rally slated for tomorrow at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos. The Yoruba Nation rally is organised by Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that no rally would be allowed to hold under whatever guise in any part of the state. Adejobi said the command therefore warned the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and to stay clear of streets of Lagos for the interest of the state and the general public.

The PPRO said that anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally would be dealt with within the ambit of the law. He said: “Lagos State cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and threat to public peace at the moment, considering the negative effects and reoccurring agonies of the October 2020 violent #End- SARS crisis that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some police personnel paid the supreme price. “This is in addition to many police stations, barracks, and officers’ personal properties that were set ablaze during this period.

The command is still going through those harrowing experiences. “The command will not be cajoled by the socalled organisers that the rally will be peaceful. That was the same slogan adopted by the organisers of the #EndSARS protest that eventually snowballed into crises with attendant massive destruction of lives and properties. The police will not submit to their antics.” Adejobi said that on June 12, there was a rumoured stay-at-home order purported to have been issued by a group which was immediately debunked by the command.

He added: “On this note, the command still reaffirms that on no account will any actual or rumoured activities, including the said planned mega rally, be allowed to lockdown the state or hinder normal daily activities of the good people of the state.

“Intelligence report available to the police indicates that some disgruntled elements have perfected plans to infiltrate the ranks of the protesters and cause more mayhem and seize the opportunity to attack and loot properties of law-abiding citizens of the state.

“In another development, it has come to the knowledge of the command that the organisers’ foot-soldiers and mobilisers have concluded plans to embark on a procession on the streets of Lagos as part of the programme for the mega rally. The effect of this, if allowed to come to fruition, is better known than imagined on the security, traffic and economic activities of a cosmopolitan state, like Lagos. “It has also come to the knowledge of the command that the rally arranged to take place at Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota, has been planned by some other yet-to-be identified groups to simultaneously take place in Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi, Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja, Surulere, Ikorodu and other areas. This, if allowed, could be a fatal ground to anarchy.

“Intelligence also reveals that one Eleweomo, a transport union lLeader in Ibadan, Oyo State, has perfected plans to attack the organisers of the rally as a reappraisal for the death of one of his followers allegedly killed by one Sunday Igboho’s group during a similar rally organised in Ibadan, Oyo State recently.”

Like this: Like Loading...