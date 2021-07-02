Metro & Crime

Yoruba Nation: Don’t come to Lagos, police warn rally organisers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have warned those seeking Yoruba Nation not to hold their planned mega rally slated for tomorrow at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos. The Yoruba Nation rally is organised by Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that no rally would be allowed to hold under whatever guise in any part of the state. Adejobi said the command therefore warned the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and to stay clear of streets of Lagos for the interest of the state and the general public.

The PPRO said that anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally would be dealt with within the ambit of the law. He said: “Lagos State cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and threat to public peace at the moment, considering the negative effects and reoccurring agonies of the October 2020 violent #End- SARS crisis that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some police personnel paid the supreme price. “This is in addition to many police stations, barracks, and officers’ personal properties that were set ablaze during this period.

The command is still going through those harrowing experiences. “The command will not be cajoled by the socalled organisers that the rally will be peaceful. That was the same slogan adopted by the organisers of the #EndSARS protest that eventually snowballed into crises with attendant massive destruction of lives and properties. The police will not submit to their antics.” Adejobi said that on June 12, there was a rumoured stay-at-home order purported to have been issued by a group which was immediately debunked by the command.

He added: “On this note, the command still reaffirms that on no account will any actual or rumoured activities, including the said planned mega rally, be allowed to lockdown the state or hinder normal daily activities of the good people of the state.

“Intelligence report available to the police indicates that some disgruntled elements have perfected plans to infiltrate the ranks of the protesters and cause more mayhem and seize the opportunity to attack and loot properties of law-abiding citizens of the state.

“In another development, it has come to the knowledge of the command that the organisers’ foot-soldiers and mobilisers have concluded plans to embark on a procession on the streets of Lagos as part of the programme for the mega rally. The effect of this, if allowed to come to fruition, is better known than imagined on the security, traffic and economic activities of a cosmopolitan state, like Lagos. “It has also come to the knowledge of the command that the rally arranged to take place at Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota, has been planned by some other yet-to-be identified groups to simultaneously take place in Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi, Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja, Surulere, Ikorodu and other areas. This, if allowed, could be a fatal ground to anarchy.

“Intelligence also reveals that one Eleweomo, a transport union lLeader in Ibadan, Oyo State, has perfected plans to attack the organisers of the rally as a reappraisal for the death of one of his followers allegedly killed by one Sunday Igboho’s group during a similar rally organised in Ibadan, Oyo State recently.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill scores, kidnap many in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police invited leaders to Abuja over cow’s death –Community Bandits have invaded communities in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed dozens of residents. The gunmen also abducted several people. This came a few hours after the bandits attacked Government Science College (GSC), Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, killed […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Judicial Panel visits military hospital in Lagos over lekki shooting

Posted on Author John Chikezie

As part of its ongoing investigations into the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by the officers of the Nigerian Army, the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution of Victims of SARS and related abuses and Other Matters on Friday visited the Military Hospital, Falomo, Lagos. The nine-man judicial panel paid an unscheduled and unannounced […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun nabs four kidnap suspects, rescues victims in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps have apprehended four suspected kidnappers operating in the state.   The suspects, Usman Garuba, Yamari Muhammadu, Umar Ali and Abubakar Sidiku, were arrested during the weekend after abducting their victims within the Pelepe axis of Oda Road in Akure South Local Government Area. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica