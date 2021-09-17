News

Yoruba nation: Don’t engage in public demonstration, rally in my name – Igboho

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Ogboho), has advised that nobody should stage any public demonstration or rally in his name as he is currently mourning the respected people killed in his Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Igboho, who is currently being detained in the Republic of Benin, Cotonou prison, on allegation of illegal immigration, gave the warning yesterday through his lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) in a release he made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State. Stressing that nobody except his lead lawyer could speak on his behalf, the freedom fighter also warned that on no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretence of agitating for Yoruba nation.

The release read inter alia that: “There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021. In that way, he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being. He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mom out for anything public.”

