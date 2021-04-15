Yoruba nation has gone beyond restructuring, says Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday said that the Yoruba nation has gone beyond restructuring. He said the region was currently pressing for self-determination. Speaking at the public presentation of Roundtable Discussion on Economy and Restructuring in Nigeria, a book published by the Nigerian Pilot newspa pers, Adams maintained that the unfolding events in Yorubaland had made him reluctant to speak on restructuring. He pointed out that the opinion of Yoruba people the issue had graduated from restructuring to self-determination.

“In my view, we have graduated from the restructuring that we have been clamouring for since 1991 to self-determination and one of the reasons behind that is that the powerful block politically in Nigeria is not ready for restructuring and if Nigeria is not reorganised within three years, I suspect the country is heading to a state of bleak.

“If Nigeria is not restructured within the next three years, I suspect the future of this country would be in jeopardy. If we must restructure, it is better for us to borrow the contents of the Independence Constitution of 1960 and the Republican Constitution to restructure.

