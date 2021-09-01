Yoruba Nation: I appreciate Ooni, Soyinka, others’ support –Igboho

The embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), has sent words of appreciation to prominent Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, among others for their support and encouragement. Others, who Igboho commended are the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso and President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon and the Olugbon of Orile Igbo, Oba Francis Alao.

The Yoruba Nation activist also noted that the secession agitation, including its realisation would soon be achieved. Igboho, who was quoted saying that Benin Republic, where he is currently being held enjoys steady electricity supply, however, expressed optimism that the same will apply to Yoruba Nation after actualisation.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, who delivered the message on Monday, said: “I am Olayomi Koiki, the spokesman for Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho). Our father, Chief Sunday Igboho, extends his greetings to all Yoruba indigenes all over the world. “He also asked me to send my greetings to the King, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, he said I should really appreciate you for the support, he said he can see how you’ re supporting him because his wife is delivering the messages. “He said I should also thank the Oba Tejuoso who has arrived in Benin Republic though they haven’t seen each other. He also said I should thank our father, the Olugbon.

“Igboho also asked me to extend my greeting to Wole Soyinka, he said I should also thank President Talon of the Benin Republic, he said I should thank the Minister of Justice (in Benin Republic) because despite what’ s happening, the security of Igboho’ s wife is guaranteed. “He said we should take a look at Benin Republic enjoying steady electricity supply.

That’s what we desire in the Yoruba Nation we have been agitating for and we will get there very soon.” Amidst the message, his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki added that the Yoruba activist asked him to extend greetings to the names below: Igboho’ s greetings, however, comes few days after Soyinka had demanded his release in a statement where he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of telling Nigerians ‘cock and bull story’ to justify his detention and arrest. Soyinka said: “He (Buhari) is against Fulani herdsmen tyranny and threw out criminal herdsmen terrorising his neighbourhood.

That’s his real crime. “I refuse to accept that Igboho is being chased because he peacefully demonstrated his position vis- a- vis the destiny of this nation which is a fundamental human right of anybody. “Somebody called for secession or a separate state, I don’t consider that (a criminal act) and nowhere is that declared a criminal act as long as it’ s done peacefully and collectively within the law.

“You don’t criminalise the action and in addition commit a criminal act against such an individual. That was what the security services did by raiding Igboho’ s home at 2am, killing two of his people and claiming, without a warrant or anything, that they found weapons in his house. Who is going to believe that c0ck and bull story?

“This is an appeal to the government of the Republic of Benin. Why are you keeping the victim in your prison? What crime did he commit against your state that you are holding him in prison, instead of letting him continue his journey? “Igboho has not committed any crime against any known law in this nation. Thus, to ask for his repatriation is adding insult to injury. “You invaded his house, destroyed his property, chased him into the wilderness and you are pursuing him. We ask the government of the Republic of Benin to release the man to continue his business which was interrupted unjustly. Please, rectify this error and don’t compound it any further by holding Sunday Igboho in prison one day long.”

