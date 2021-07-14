Metro & Crime

Yoruba Nation: ICC acknowledges Akintoye, Igboho, others’ petition

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The International Criminal Court (ICC), on Tuesday, acknowledged a 27-page petition filed by Yoruba Nation agitators.

Those who signed the petition are the Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; Yoruba Activist, Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho; and other 49 Yoruba Self-Determination Groups.

The petition was filed against against the President Muhammadu Buhari; the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

In the petition, the Yoruba Nation agitators accused the Nigerian leaders and security chiefs of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba people of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara states respectively.

A letter to the petitioners’ lawyer by the ICC’s Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor, Mr. Mark P. Dilon, reads: “This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office.

“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“As soon as a decision is reached to formally commence investigation into this petition, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you, with reasons for this decision.”

The 27-page petition accused Buhari, Malami, Buratai, and others of Genocide offences such as killing members of the petitioners group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part.

Akintoye, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, added: “We Yoruba people must now move forward to accomplish our Yoruba nation’s self-determination by holding a referendum. A referendum is exactly like a regular election in which people line up at voting stations to vote for a candidate.

“I want a Yoruba Republic separate from Nigeria. Each voter will be able to vote yes or no. That is the Yoruba nation referendum.

“But we Yorubas need to take some steps before we can get our referendum. The first step is to make a strong statement loud and clear that we Yorubas want a referendum. The best peaceful way to make that statement is to circulate a petition among us that we want a referendum.”

Others who signed the petition with Akintoye and Ighoho are Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, Kwara State, Shielk Raheem Aduranigba; Leader of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, Chief Simisade Kuku; Leader of Yoruba Strategy Alliance, Babatunde Omololu; General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, George Akinola, and 44 others.

Other government officials petitioned are Comptroller General of Customs, Hammid Alli; Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; former Chief of Airforce, Sadiq Abubakar; former Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede and the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Woman slaughters neighbour’s 2-year-old baby in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A mother of four in Ebonyi State, Nnenna Sunday has slaughtered her neighbour’s 2 years and 7 months old baby in the state. Nnenna was said to have picked up a machete to fight the child’s mother, Favor Akata who is her neighbour when the child was killed. The incident happened at No. 1 Unity […]
Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, lost control while in motion at Anthony inward Gbagada area of Lagos State on Friday night and subsequently fell sideways. This led to an explosion in which two other unidentified vehicles were burnt. A joint team of responders led by the Director-General, Lagos […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tension in Aba as hoodlums attack another police station, kill two officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba A few weeks after the attack and burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, hoodlums in the wee hours of Tuesday, ransacked and burnt Abayi Police Station, Aba. New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica