Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo O’odua to launch Radio Ijangbara January 1

The apex body of Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), has said it will formally unveil Radio Ijangbara as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba self-determination struggle on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to the body, the Online Radio shall be broadcasting live from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE). In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and General Secretary of the Group, Professor Wale Adeniran and Dr. Tunde Amusat, the body stated that the radio “shall serve the interest of Yoruba Self-Determination struggle within and outside the shores of Nigeria.”

Adeniran and Amusat said everyone can listen to the radio through its website, www.ijangbararadio. com while the mobile application of the radio can be downloaded via google play store. “We are inviting all Yoruba Self- Determination Activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on 1st January, 2023.

This radio is being donated by Ilana Omo Oodua, being the apex body, to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle,” the statement said. The launch, according to the statement, will kick off by 8pm West African Time through zoom. Meanwhile, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide has announced the appointment of an Ado-Ekiti based prominent Medical Doctor, Adebayo Orire and a former Chairxxxx man of Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Alli Oyedeji popularly known as Baba Dodo, as Patrons. “Both Orire and Oyedeji shall work with the Worldwide Executive Council of Ilana Omo Oodua to ensure that its aims and objectives are actualised, impeccably,” the statement added.

