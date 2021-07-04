Yoruba nation: Mega Rally turns bloody as stray bullet hits 14-year-old girl in Lagos

The much-publicized Oodua Republic Mega Rally billed for Lagos yesterday eventually took place amidst tragedy with the killing of a 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke who was hit by a straybullet. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the deceased, who was said to have been employed as a shop assistant in Ojota axis, was one of millions of Lagosians who relied on the state government and the police’s Thursday assurance to go about their normal business without fear or favour.

Like other shop owners, she discarded the fear of a possible bloody rally but was sadly hit by a bullet allegedly shot by a law enforcement officer while dispersing the agitators.

It was gathered that she was hit by the bullet while standing at the entrance of her shop at the moment the fleeing agitators who were being dispersed by the police ran towards her shop’s direction.

Four other Yoruba Nation agitators were also arrested by Nigerian Police after dispersing dozens at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, demanding secession of the Southwest region from the country.

Aside from the deceased teenager, it was also learnt that several traders and agitators sustained varying degrees of injuries while scampering to safety.

Prior to the Police actions against them, the agitators had stormed the Freedom Park with different banners designed with pictures of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, and other inscriptions to express their displeasure over alleged attack on their relatives across the six southwest states.

They had also demanded for secession, the protesters took over a large portion of the Ikorodu Road, distributing handbills and fliers to sensitize Lagosians and garner support for the rally across the state.

Following the increasing number of agitators and supporters, it was gathered that the deployed armed police officers had attacked them with water cannon and teargas canisters while those apprehended were kept in the Black Maria.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has denied being responsible for the death of the teenager, describing the accusation as a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

The Command in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, a CSP, said that the Command did not fire a single live bullet at the Ojota rally. He said the corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station.

The Command equally warned against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive. The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a news making rounds that a 14 year-old girl was hit and killed by police bullet today 3rd July, 2021 at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

“The Command hereby wishes to debunk the rumour and state categorically that it’s a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large. The Command did not fire a single live bullet at the Ojota rally today.

The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspected sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

“The news is false and mischievous. The Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out.”

